Ceasefire on life support as Iran submits "stupid" proposal to Trump

President Donald Trump said on Monday that the ceasefire with Iran was "on life support," after dismissing Tehran's response to a US peace proposal as "stupid."

Trump's swift rejection of Iran's response on Sunday has fuelled concerns that the 10-week-old conflict will drag on and continue to paralyse shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

"I would call it the weakest right now, after reading that piece of garbage they sent us, I didn't even finish reading it," Trump said of the ceasefire. "It's on life support."