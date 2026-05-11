Oil market stability may be out of reach until 2027, Aramco CEO warns

Disruption to oil exports via the Strait of Hormuz is threatening to delay the market's return to normal until 2027, Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser warned on Monday.

"The longer the supply disruptions continue, even for another few more weeks, it is going to take a much longer time for the oil market to rebalance and stabilise," Nasser told analysts on a call to discuss the company's first-quarter results, which were released on Sunday and beat expectations.

The recovery could drag into 2027 if the situation continues until mid-June, Nasser said.