Oil prices settle higher as renewed Iran-Israel tensions cool down

Oil prices settled $1 higher after rising more than five per cent earlier in the session on Monday as Iran and Israel said they had halted attacks on each other following an appeal from US President Donald Trump.

Tehran, however, said it would resume strikes if Israel continued to hit Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Brent crude futures closed $1.16, or 1.3 per cent, higher at $94.25 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 76 cents, or 0.8 per cent, at $91.30.

Brent has risen around 31 per cent since the eve of the conflict just over 100 days ago, while WTI has risen around 37 per cent. Brent in April touched a peak above $126 a barrel.