Iranian proxy Houthis declare total ban on Israeli ships in Red Sea

The Red Sea, leading to the Suez Canal, is a crucial shipping lane in its own right, and during the Iran war has become the main alternative outlet for millions of barrels per day of Middle East oil sent by pipeline bypassing the Persian Gulf.

The Houthis disrupted shipping in 2023 to 2025 out of what they said was solidarity with the Palestinians, but had so far largely stayed out of the wider Middle East war that began with US-Israeli attacks on Iran in February this year.

A Houthi source told Reuters that preventing Israeli ships from transiting the Red Sea was a first step, and that further escalation could lead it to stop the passage of any ships bound for Israel as well as other measures.

The announcement did not amount to a ban on all commercial shipping in the Red Sea and was instead, "directed at vessels assessed by the Houthis as Israeli-affiliated", British maritime risk management group Vanguard said on Monday in a note.