FEATURE | Israel defies Trump warning to strike Iranian energy site, first since ceasefire

Trump urged Netanyahu to hold off further strikes

Trump spoke with Netanyahu by telephone from his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, for a little less than half an hour on Sunday, an Israeli official said, without giving details.

The White House and the Israeli prime minister's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Trump told Netanyahu during the call to refrain from further strikes because "we are close to doing something good in terms of a deal," according to a US official quoted by Axios.

Since the start of the talks, Israel has kept up attacks in Lebanon in a conflict with Hezbollah that Israeli officials insist should be treated separately from any Iran ceasefire. Tehran has long said any peace deal with the US would depend on a ceasefire also holding in Lebanon, which Israel invaded in March in pursuit of Iran-backed Hezbollah fighters who fired rockets and drones across the border in solidarity with Tehran.

Iran's chief peace negotiator, Parliamentary Speaker Mohammed Baqer Qalibaf, said US bases and Israeli assets were legitimate targets because of hostile acts, including the "violation of agreements over Lebanon."

Before Sunday, Iran had not attacked Israel since a ceasefire in the wider war started in April, although Hezbollah had done so.

Trump has insisted repeatedly that Washington and Tehran were close to an agreement on ending the war.

"We're very close to a deal, or I'm going to blow the hell out of them," Trump told NBC News' "Meet the Press" in a recorded interview that aired on Sunday to mark 100 days of the conflict.