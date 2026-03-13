Oil prices set for weekly gain despite US efforts to boost supply

Oil prices headed for weekly gains as of Friday, despite the US trying to ease supply concerns by issuing a 30-day licence for countries to buy Russian oil and petroleum products stranded at sea.

Brent futures for May rose $1.02, or one per cent, to $101.48 a barrel at 07:30 GMT, heading for a weekly increase of nearly 10 per cent. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for April was up by 94 cents, or 1.0 per cent, at $96.67 a barrel, poised for more than a six per cent uptick for the week.

The licence was issued in what Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said was a step to stabilise global energy markets roiled by the US-Israeli war on Iran, but analysts said this has failed to resolve wider supply constraints.