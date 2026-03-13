FEATURE | US allows temporary sale of sanctioned Russian oil to stabilise markets

The US issued a 30-day waiver for countries to buy sanctioned Russian oil and petroleum products currently stranded at sea, in what Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said was a step to stabilise global energy markets roiled by the Iran war. Oil prices eased on Friday morning in Asia after the US waiver announcement.

The move was the latest attempt by President Donald Trump's administration to tame energy prices after the US and Israeli strikes on Iran and the subsequent response by Tehran widened regional tensions and paralysed shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, disrupting vital Middle East oil and gas flows and sending energy prices higher.

On Wednesday, Washington announced it would be releasing 172 million barrels of oil from the strategic petroleum reserve in an effort to curb sky-rocketing oil prices in the wake of the war in Iran.