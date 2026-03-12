US Navy could escort vessels in Strait of Hormuz with international coalition, Bessent says

The US Navy, perhaps with an international coalition, will escort vessels through the Strait of Hormuz when it is militarily possible, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Sky News in an interview on Thursday.

"My belief, that as soon as it is militarily possible, the US Navy, perhaps with an international coalition, will be escorting vessels through," Bessent said.

The plan to escort ships would go ahead as soon as the US has "complete control of the skies and...(Iran's) rebuilding capabilities for the missiles completely degraded," he said.

US and Israeli strikes on Iran and the subsequent response by Tehran have widened regional tensions and paralysed shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, disrupting vital Middle East oil and gas flows and sending energy prices higher.