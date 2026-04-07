Oil prices rise with Hormuz still closed ahead of Trump deadline

Oil prices extended gains on Tuesday as a US-imposed deadline loomed for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz or be "taken out", with US President Donald Trump threatening to order attacks on Iranian bridges and power plants.

Brent crude futures rose $1.44, or 1.3 per cent, to $111.21 a barrel by 07:00 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up $2.32, or 2.1 per cent, at $114.73.

Trump has threatened to rain "hell" on Tehran if it fails to comply with his deadline of 20:00 EDT on Tuesday (00:00 GMT Wednesday) to reopen the strait, through which about a fifth of global oil supply is normally shipped, if a deal is not reached.