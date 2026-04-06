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Saudi sets record premium for crude shipments to Asian markets

Yanbu terminal, Saudi Arabia
Yanbu terminal, Saudi ArabiaSaudi Aramco
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Saudi Arabia has set the official selling price of May Arab Light crude oil to Asia at a record premium of $19.50 a barrel above the Oman/Dubai average, an increase of $17 from the previous month, a pricing document reviewed by Reuters showed on Monday.

The sharp jump comes at a time when Middle East oil has become the world's most expensive as the US-Israel war on Iran limited shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key chokepoint for a fifth of the world's oil supplies.

It remains unclear when a ceasefire will be reached or when oil exports from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain can resume through the strait.

Last month, Middle East high-sulphur crude benchmark Dubai rose to nearly $170 a barrel during trading in the SP Global Platts Market on Close process.

Meanwhile, OPEC+ agreed on Sunday to raise its oil output quotas by 206,000 barrels per day for May, a modest rise that will largely exist on paper as its key members are unable to raise production due to the war.

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Swati Verma; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Varun H K)

MENA
United Arab Emirates
Iran
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
Oman
Strait of Hormuz
Iraq
Bahrain
Dubai
Kuwait
OPEC Plus
Middle East Conflicts

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