CPC terminal damaged again in latest Ukrainian drone strike, another Russian port also ablaze

Russia on Monday said that Ukrainian drones attacked the Caspian Pipeline Consortium's Black Sea terminal, which handles 1.5 per cent of global oil supply, damaging the single point mooring (SPM), loading infrastructure and four vast storage tanks.

The strike could be one of the most significant on Russia's Black Sea export facilities during the more than four-year-old war with Ukraine, which in the past month has seen Ukraine step up attacks on Russia's energy infrastructure.

Ukraine did not immediately reply to a request for comment and Reuters was unable to independently verify the Russian defence ministry statement. CPC declined to comment.