Oil prices rise on heightened US-Iran tensions and maritime disruption

Oil prices jumped more than five per cent in Monday trading on fears that a fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran could break down after the US seized an Iranian cargo ship and traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remained largely halted.

Brent crude futures advanced $5.08, or 5.62 per cent, to $95.46 a barrel by 13:19 ET (17:19 GMT) and US West Texas Intermediate was up $5.04, or 6.01 per cent, at $88.89. Both contracts had tumbled by nine per cent on Friday for their largest daily declines since April 18 after Iran said that passage for all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz was open for the remainder of the ceasefire.

US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, said that Iran had agreed never again to close the strait through which about a fifth of the world's oil supply passed before the war began almost two months ago.