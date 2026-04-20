Strait of Hormuz sees highest ship traffic since March

More than 20 vessels passed the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, data from shipping analytics firm Kpler showed, the highest number of ships crossing the waterway since March 1.

Among the vessels that made it through on Saturday, five of them last loaded cargoes from Iran ranging from oil products to metals. Three of them are liquefied petroleum gas carriers with one each heading to China and India.

Panama-flagged tanker Crave, carrying LPG from the United Arab Emirates, is heading to Indonesia.