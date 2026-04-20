Shipping traffic spooked after weekend escalation in Strait of Hormuz

Ships were largely avoiding the Strait of Hormuz on Monday after an escalation at the weekend in which Iran fired what appeared to be warning shots at vessels and the US military seized an Iranian cargo ship.

Just one ship exited the Persian Gulf through the strait while two entered in the space of 12 hours, ship-tracking data showed on Monday, a fraction of what is usually about 130 vessels per day.

The oil products tanker Nero, which is under British sanctions for Russia-related activities, was sailing through the strait, satellite analysis from SynMax and tracking data from the Kpler platform showed.