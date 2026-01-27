Oil prices jump as US winter storm disrupts production

Oil prices settled three per cent higher on Tuesday as producers reeled from a winter storm that hobbled crude production and drove US Gulf Coast crude exports to zero over the weekend.

Brent crude futures settled up $1.98 or 3.02 per cent, at $67.57 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude settled up $1.76 or 2.9 per cent, at $62.39 a barrel.

US oil producers lost up to two million barrels per day or roughly 15 per cent of national production over the weekend, analysts and traders estimated, as a severe winter storm swept across the country, straining energy infrastructure and power grids.

Severe weather has boosted crude futures, with short-term risks tilted to the upside on fears of supply disruptions, said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at City Index.

"The cold weather in the US will likely cause quite significant drawdowns in oil stocks over the next few weeks, particularly if this weather persists," said Tamas Varga, an oil analyst at brokerage PVM.

Exports of crude oil and liquefied natural gas from US Gulf Coast ports tumbled to zero on Sunday amid frigid weather, ship tracking service Vortexa said.