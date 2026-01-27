Tankers

Winter storm freezes US Gulf Coast energy exports

Golden Pass LNG export terminal in Texas
Golden Pass LNG
Exports of crude oil and liquefied natural gas from US Gulf Coast ports tumbled to zero on Sunday, after a massive winter storm swept across the country, ship tracking service Vortexa said.

An Arctic blast has swept across the United States in recent days, straining energy infrastructure and power grids. Up to two million barrels per day of oil production went offline over the weekend due to the frigid weather, according to some analyst forecasts.

Exports of liquefied petroleum gas, such as propane and butane, were down to about a third of seasonal norms due to the storm, Samantha Santa Maria-Hartke, head of market analysis at Vortexa, said in a social media post.

Exports rebounded on Monday with flows coming in above seasonal norms, she added, as ports reopened.

(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

