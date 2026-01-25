Caspian Pipeline Consortium returns to full loading capacity after mooring point repaired

Kazakhstan's main export pipeline, the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), returned to full loading capacity at its terminal on the Russian Black Sea coast on Sunday when maintenance was completed at one of its three mooring points and a tanker was loaded with crude, the pipeline said.

Kazakhstan, ranked as the world's 12th largest producer, has faced a number of export challenges over recent months, including an attack on the CPC in late November by a Ukrainian drone which left the pipeline pumping at below capacity and a shutdown earlier this month in production at the vast Tengiz oil field.

The CPC terminal, which handles about 1.5 per cent of global oil supply and 80 per cent of Kazakhstan's crude exports, has been operating below capacity since a Ukrainian naval drone damaged single mooring point 2 (SPM-2), essentially a floating buoy which connects to tankers to load oil.