Oil prices jump as US strikes in Iran rattle energy markets

Brent crude futures climbed about four per cent on Tuesday after the US military carried out strikes in Iran, adding to uncertainty over whether a deal would be reached soon to end the war and open up shipping flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has effectively halted nearly all non-Iranian shipping into and out of the Persian Gulf via the Strait of Hormuz since the war began in late February, choking off about a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) flows.

Global benchmark Brent rose $3.96, or 4.1 per cent, to $100.10 a barrel at 12:27 ET (16:27 GMT), while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $2.46, or 2.6 per cent, to $94.14.