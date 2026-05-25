Strait of Hormuz logjam gets moving again as LNG tankers and VLCC pass

Ship-tracking data showed three liquefied natural gas tankers passed through the Strait of Hormuz in recent days, heading to Pakistan, China and India, as well as a supertanker with Iraqi crude for China after being stranded for nearly three months.

The US-Israeli war on Iran that began on February 28 has severely curtailed shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, through which about a fifth of the world's oil and LNG supply normally flows.