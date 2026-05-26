Unprotected from oil shocks, Pakistan targets storage boost

Pakistan plans to boost domestic storage for crude oil and refined products to increase its energy security, according to a government document that was shared with oil producers and some of the world's leading trading firms.

Despite depending on supplies through the Strait of Hormuz for up to 90 per cent of its oil and liquefied natural gas imports, Pakistan has no strategic petroleum reserves.

That has left it exposed to supply shocks provoked by the Iran war even as its lending programme with the International Monetary Fund limits room for costly state-owned emergency stocks.

According to the document reviewed by Reuters, the energy ministry is proposing to build strategic petroleum reserves as well as commercial storage through bonded terminals, refineries and oil marketing companies. It is also pushing for more oil and gas exploration and production, upgrades to its refineries and a consolidation of its downstream sector.