Oil prices jump as safe Hormuz passage remains unclear

Oil prices rose nearly five per cent on Thursday as doubts over a fragile two-week Middle East ceasefire raised concerns that energy flows through the crucial Strait of Hormuz will remain restricted, with shippers hesitant to resume transit.

Brent crude futures were up $4.41, or 4.7 per cent, at $99.14 a barrel at 14:49 GMT (10:49 ET), while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose $7.57, or eight per cent, to $99.15 a barrel.

Both benchmarks fell below $100 per barrel in the previous trading session, with WTI recording its biggest decline since April 2020, on optimism the ceasefire would result in a reopening of the strait.