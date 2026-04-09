Saudi oil keeps flowing from Yanbu port despite recent pipeline strike

Crude loadings at Saudi Arabia's Red Sea port of Yanbu have continued despite an Iranian attack on Wednesday on the country's East-West Pipeline, sources at two buyers from the port and a third trading source told Reuters on Thursday.

Saudi state oil firm Aramco declined to comment.

Iran attacked the seven-million-barrel-per-day pipeline hours after a ceasefire was agreed to pause the Iran war, an industry source told Reuters on Wednesday, targeting its only oil export route since hostilities began.

The source added that flows through the pipeline were expected to be affected, and that damage was being assessed.