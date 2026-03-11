Oil prices fluctuate as IEA reserve release balances supply fears

Oil prices rebounded on Wednesday as markets doubted whether the International Energy Agency's reported plan for a record release of oil reserves could offset potential supply shocks from the US-Israeli conflict with Iran.

Brent futures traded up 59 cents, or 0.7 per cent, at $88.39 a barrel by 07:27 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) traded 98 cents higher, or 1.2 per cent, at $84.43 a barrel.

Both contracts extended losses in early Asian trade, after plunging more than 11 per cent on Tuesday, despite US crude prices leaping five per cent at the market's opening.