ADNOC shuts Ruwais refinery after drone strike

Abu Dhabi state oil giant ADNOC has shut its Ruwais refinery in response to a fire at a facility within the complex following a drone strike, a source with knowledge of the situation said on Tuesday, marking the latest energy infrastructure disruption due to the US-Israeli war on Iran.

The complex is the site of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) facilities that can refine up to 922,000 barrels of oil a day and serves as the central hub for the emirate's downstream operations, including significant chemical, fertiliser and industrial gas plants.

Abu Dhabi's government media office said authorities were responding to a fire at the facility after a drone attack, adding there were no injuries. It did not identify the facility.

The attack marks the latest since Tehran launched strikes on several of its neighbours in response to the US-Israeli assault on Iran. The attacks have forced several countries to cut production as shipping in the vital Strait of Hormuz oil transit ​chokepoint, carrying roughly a fifth of global oil flows, has ground to a ‌near ⁠halt.