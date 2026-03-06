Saudi Aramco boosts Red Sea oil shipments as Hormuz disruption curbs exports

Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia is increasing shipments from the Red Sea, but the volumes are far from enough to offset the drop from the crisis-hit Strait of Hormuz, shipping data showed.

Saudi Arabia and other Persian Gulf producers - the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Iraq - have halted Hormuz shipments since Saturday after the United States and Israel attacked Iran and Tehran retaliated with drone and missile strikes.

With hundreds of vessels now stuck near the strait, Aramco has told some buyers to load cargoes at the Red Sea port of Yanbu, sources said.

The terminal loaded 9.4 million barrels, or 1.9 million barrels per day (bpd), in the first five days of March, up about 60 per cent from 1.1 million bpd in February and 1.3 million bpd in January, according to LSEG data.