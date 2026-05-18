Oil hits two-week high as Iran war worries trump US waiver talk

Oil prices edged up about two per cent to a two-week high in volatile trade on Monday as worries over supply disruption from the Iran war offset a report the US had agreed to waive sanctions on Iranian crude during talks.

Brent futures rose $2.15, or 2.0 per cent, to $111.41 a barrel at 12:30 EDT (16:30 GMT), while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $1.98, or 1.9 per cent, to $107.40.

After rising and falling more than $2 a barrel in volatile trading on Monday, Brent was on track for its highest close since May 4 and WTI was on track for its highest close since April 7.