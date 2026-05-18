Refiners pull back as China's crude throughput hits lowest since 2022

China's April crude oil throughput fell to the lowest since August 2022, official data showed on Monday, as the Iran war curbed refinery runs in the world's second-largest oil consumer.

Refinery throughput fell 5.8 per cent from a year earlier to 54.65 million tonnes, or about 13.3 million barrels per day, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

Throughput in the first four months dropped 0.5 per cent from a year earlier to 238.95 million tonnes, or 14.54 million bpd, according to the data.