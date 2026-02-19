Oil hits six-month high on heightened US-Iran military activity

Oil prices rose around two per cent on Thursday to their highest level in six months, as traders worried about escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, which have stepped up military activity in the oil-producing Middle East.

Brent futures rose $1.25, or 1.8 per cent, to $71.60 a barrel by 13:29 EST (18:29 GMT), while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.22, or 1.9 per cent, to $66.41.

After advancing more than four per cent on Wednesday, Brent is on track to close at its highest since July 31, while WTI is on track for its highest close since August 1. Oil prices got a boost from, "geopolitical tensions and the worry that the US is going to strike (Iran) in the near future," said Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates.

"The market will continue to rally in anticipation of something happening." Iran planned a joint naval exercise with Russia on Thursday, Iran's semi-official Fars news agency reported, days after it shut down the Strait of Hormuz for a few hours for military drills.