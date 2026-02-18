Russia, Iran to hold joint naval drills in Gulf of Oman

Iran and Russia will conduct joint naval drills in the Gulf of Oman and the northern Indian Ocean later this week, Iranian news agency Fars has reported.

A senior official of the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy said that the drills will be part of "joint measures" intended to combat maritime terrorism and, "to counter activities threatening maritime security and safety."

Russian Presidential Aide Nikolay Patrushev meanwhile remarked that the exercises with Iran will be conducted to protect vital trade routes and to establish a "multipolar world order on the oceans" that would counter growing Western influence in the region.