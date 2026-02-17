FEATURE | Iran shuts parts of Strait of Hormuz during US nuclear talks

Iran will partially shut down a vital global oil supply route, state media said on Tuesday, as it held talks over its disputed nuclear programme with the United States, which has sent a battle force to the Gulf to press Tehran to make concessions.

US President Donald Trump has said "regime change" in Tehran may be the best thing that can happen, while Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday that any US attempts to depose his government would fail.

Just as the talks got underway in Geneva, Iranian state media reported that parts of the strategic Strait of Hormuz will close for a few hours due to "security precautions" while Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards conduct military drills there.

Tehran has in the past threatened to shut down the strait to commercial shipping if it is attacked, a move that would choke off a fifth of global oil flows and drive up crude prices.

US envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner took part in the Geneva talks, which are being mediated by Oman, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters, alongside Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi. Iranian state TV said a second round of talks had ended.