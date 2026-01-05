Oil gains as concerns grow over possible disruptions to Venezuelan exports

Oil prices increased by more than one per cent on Monday as traders assessed the possible impact on crude flows from Venezuela. The country, home to the world's largest oil reserves, faces uncertainty following the US capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Brent crude futures were up 96 cents, or 1.58 per cent, at $61.71 a barrel by 12:56 EDT. US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 95 cents, or 1.66 per cent, to $58.27.