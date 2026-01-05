Venezuelan tankers slip out in "dark mode" as US blockade pressure intensifies

About a dozen tankers loaded with Venezuelan crude and fuel departed in recent days from the country's waters in dark mode, seemingly breaking a strict blockade imposed by the US amid intense pressure that mounted until the capture of deposed President Nicolas Maduro, monitoring service TankerTrackers.com said.

All the identified departed vessels are under US sanctions. A separate group of ships, also under sanctions, left the country in recent days empty after discharging imports or completing domestic transportation trips.