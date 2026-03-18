Elliott Investment Management takes "significant" stake in Mitsui OSK

Elliott Investment Management has taken a "significant" stake in Mitsui OSK Lines and is pushing the shipping company to improve shareholder returns and capital efficiency, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The hedge fund believes Mitsui OSK should conduct a review of its real estate portfolio and consider relisting subsidiary Daibiru, the sources also said.

In 2022 Mitsui OSK made Daibiru, whose assets include commercial property in central Tokyo, a wholly owned subsidiary and delisted the company.