Lukoil's global operations buckle under sanctions pressure

Russian oil major Lukoil is struggling to keep operations running at its sprawling foreign businesses as Western sanctions disrupt oil loadings in Iraq, pump stations in Finland and trading in Switzerland, sources said.

The United States and the United Kingdom last month imposed sanctions on Russia’s second-largest oil company, complicating how it carries out its normal operations.

The US Treasury Department issued a licence giving companies until November 21 to wind down any transactions with Lukoil and number-one producer Rosneft.