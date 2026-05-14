Japan's PM uses direct line to Tehran as Eneos tanker clears Hormuz

A Panama-flagged crude oil tanker managed by Japanese refining group Eneos has passed through the Strait of Hormuz, ship-tracking data from LSEG showed on Thursday, the second instance of such a Japan-linked oil ship making it through.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has directly contacted Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to allow for the transit of the ship, which has four Japanese crew members onboard, she said in a post on social media.

Before the US-Israeli war on Iran largely disrupted oil supplies via the Strait of Hormuz, Japan relied on the Persian Gulf for about 95 per cent of its oil imports.