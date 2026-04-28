First Japan-linked crude tanker braves Strait of Hormuz since start of war

Panama-flagged tanker Idemitsu Maru, carrying two million barrels of Saudi oil, crossed the Strait of Hormuz, LSEG shipping data showed on Tuesday, becoming the first Japan-linked crude tanker to do so since the Iran war began.

Before the US-Iran conflict broke out on February 28 and disrupted Middle East crude oil and liquefied natural gas supplies, Japan relied on the region for 95 per cent of its oil imports, much of it coming via the Strait of Hormuz.

The move comes as Japan's recent diplomatic efforts to safeguard energy supplies were disrupted by the war.

Earlier in April, the Sohar LNG tanker co-owned by Japan's Mitsui OSK Lines and the Mitsui-owned LPG tanker, Green Sanvi, crossed the strait.