Long-stranded Chinese tanker clears Strait of Hormuz with Iraqi crude

A Chinese supertanker carrying two million barrels of Iraqi crude sailed through the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday after being stranded in the Persian Gulf for more than two months due to the US-Iran war, LSEG and Kpler ship-tracking data showed.

The very large crude carrier Yuan Hua Hu was seen heading to eastern China's Zhoushan port on Thursday and is expected to arrive on June 1, the data showed, after it briefly anchored off the Gulf of Oman, near where the US Navy set up a blockade on Iranian vessels on Wednesday.

The crossing comes as US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are due to meet over the next two days, and after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi visited Beijing last week.