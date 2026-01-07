Iranian crude seen filling gap left by Venezuelan oil in China

Ample Russian, Iranian supply

"The Venezuela drama hits China's independent refineries the hardest, as they may lose access to the discounted heavy barrels," said Sparta Commodities analyst June Goh.

"However as there are ample Russian and Iranian feedstocks available and Venezuelan barrels on water, we do not foresee the teapots needing to bid up for unsanctioned barrels as the economics would likely not make sense for them," she said.

China imported 389,000 barrels per day of Venezuelan oil in 2025, about four per cent of its total seaborne crude imports, Kpler data showed.