Tankers loaded with Qatari LNG turn back before reaching Strait of Hormuz

Two vessels loaded with liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Ras Laffan, Qatar, turned back after they moved eastward towards the Strait of Hormuz, ship-tracking data showed on Monday.

Had the vessels successfully crossed the strait, it would have been the first transit of LNG cargoes through the waterway since the US-Israel war with Iran began on February 28.

Data from analytics firms Kpler and LSEG showed the vessels, Al Daayen and Rasheeda, loaded their cargoes in late February. The data also indicated that the Al Daayen tanker was signalling for China at the moment.

Additionally, Kpler data showed both tankers as controlled by QatarEnergy. QatarEnergy did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.