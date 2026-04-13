How will the US naval blockade of Iran impact world oil markets?

What was announced?

After weekend peace talks in Islamabad between negotiators from the US and Iran ended without a deal, President Donald Trump said the US Navy, "will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz."

The US military's Central Command later said the blockade would only apply to ships going to or from Iran, including all Iranian ports on the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman. US forces would not impede freedom of navigation for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports and additional information would be provided, it said.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards responded to Trump by warning that military vessels approaching the strait would be considered a ceasefire breach and dealt with harshly and decisively.

Retired Admiral Gary Roughead, a former chief of US naval operations, cautioned that Iran could fire on ships in the gulf or attack the infrastructure of gulf states that host US forces.