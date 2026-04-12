VLCCs exit Persian Gulf via Strait of Hormuz as US-Iran talks begin

Three VLCCs fully laden with oil passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, shipping data showed, in what appeared to be the first vessels to exit the Persian Gulf since the US-Iran ceasefire deal.

Tehran's blockade of the strait, a chokepoint for about 20 per cent of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments, has disrupted global energy supplies and sent oil prices soaring since the start of the Iran war at the end of February.

The Liberia-flagged very large crude carrier (VLCC) Serifos and China-flagged VLCCs Cospearl Lake and He Rong Hai, entered and exited the "Hormuz Passage trial anchorage" that bypasses Iran's Larak Island on Saturday, LSEG data showed.

Each vessel is capable of carrying two million barrels of oil.