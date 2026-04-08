India to receive first Iranian oil shipment in seven years

India is set to receive its first oil from Iran in seven years after the US temporarily removed sanctions on Iranian oil and refined products to ease supply shortages, ship tracking data from LSEG and Kpler showed on Wednesday.

State-run Indian Oil Corp purchased the cargo, currently on the Curacao-flagged very large crude carrier Jaya, which is heading to India's east coast and is set to arrive later this week, the data showed.

Indian Oil, the country's top refiner, did not immediately respond to a Reuters email seeking comment.