US energy secretary says cutting Russia’s gas sales vital to ending Ukraine war

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said in an interview on Thursday that reducing Russia's natural gas sales to Europe is the "most immediate hammer" Washington has to pressure Moscow into ending the war in Ukraine.

Wright, who spent nearly a week in Europe this month, said cutting Russia's gas sales is easier than targeting its oil because shipping it requires huge specialized pipelines and liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals and tankers that make it tough to smuggle.

"Natural gas is one that's easier," Wright said, adding that Russia has five pipelines going to Europe and one to China. "You stop the gas sales going out of those five pipelines coming into Europe to zero, (Russia is) not going to get that revenue."