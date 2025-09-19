EU unveils 19th sanctions package to target Russia's "shadow fleet" and financial lifelines

The European Commission presented its 19th sanctions package, which would designate 118 new vessels as a "shadow fleet" and enablers and ban re-insurance of listed vessels, Kaja Kallas, the EU's top diplomat, said on Friday.
The commission has also proposed to take action against Russian financial evasion schemes in third countries, including through crypto, and to target the Russian credit card system MIR, Kallas said.
The proposal would add more chemicals, metal components, salts, and ores to the EU's export bans and tighter export controls on entities from Russia, China and India, Kallas said in a series of posts on social media.
"We want to strike where Russia gets its money. No sector is off-limits," she wrote.
The commission earlier this week delayed presenting its next Russia sanctions package, amid demands from US President Donald Trump's administration for the EU to play a stronger role in depriving Russia of energy revenues.
(Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by GV De Clercq)