Sixth sanctioned Russian LNG shipment arrives in China

A sixth tanker carrying liquefied natural gas from Russia's sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 project discharged at China's Beihai terminal on Tuesday, according to Kpler's ship-tracking data and LSEG.

The Arctic Mulan offloaded more than 75,000 cubic meters of LNG at the southern Guangxi port, according to data compiled by LSEG, marking its second delivery to China since August 28.