Russian LNG cargo from sanctioned Portovaya plant heads to India

A cargo of liquefied natural gas from Russia's Portovaya plant on the Baltic Sea that is under US sanctions is on its way to India, LSEG shipping data showed on Wednesday.

If it reaches its destination, it would be the first such delivery to India since US President Donald Trump last year said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured him India would stop buying Russian energy.

India has never publicly confirmed any such pledge and has said its buying decisions are guided by price, supply security and consumer interests.