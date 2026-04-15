Gazprom sends second LNG shipment from Portovaya plant to China

Russian energy giant Gazprom has delivered a second post-sanctions LNG cargo from the Baltic Sea's Portovaya plant to China, LSEG data showed on Wednesday.

The small-scale Portovaya plant, which has a production capacity of 1.5 million tonnes of LNG per year, started operations in September 2022. Exports from the plant have been interrupted by additional US sanctions over the Ukraine war that were imposed in January 2025 to disrupt Russia's ability to produce and export LNG and reduce its revenue from the trade.

Gas carrier Valera, formerly known as Velikiy Novgorod, loaded the cargo at the Baltic Sea plant on January 25 and delivered it to the Beihai LNG terminal on Wednesday, LSEG ship-tracking data showed.