Mozambique grants state firms concessions for gas pipeline, terminals

Mozambique has granted its top state-owned companies, including national oil firm ENH, a 30-year concession to build and operate natural gas facilities at the Port of Beira and the smaller Inhassoro site, the government said on Monday.

Efforts by the Southern African country to develop its oil and gas reserves have been hampered by an ongoing Islamist-linked insurgency in the north of the country that has delayed TotalEnergies' LNG plant, despite some improvements in security.