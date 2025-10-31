ExxonMobil eyes $30b Mozambique LNG project restart

ExxonMobil is looking at lifting force majeure on a $30 billion liquefied natural gas project in Mozambique called Rovuma LNG as security conditions in the country improve, CEO Darren Woods told investors on Friday during an earnings call.

"Total just lifted their force majeure, and we're looking at, and are in the process of, trying to do the same," Woods said, referring to the French energy firm that is developing a related – but distinct – project nearby.