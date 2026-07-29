Germany's Uniper finalises 20-year Canadian LNG deal as bilateral ties deepen

German state-controlled energy group Uniper on Wednesday finalised a 20-year liquefied natural gas purchase deal with Canada as the two nations deepen their partnership.

In a preliminary deal in June, Uniper took initial steps to secure two million tons of gas per year from 2032 from Canada's LNG project Ksi Lisims on British Columbia's Pacific coast.

That was after another German state-owned gas importer, SEFE, secured some Ksi Lisims capacity in May. Uniper already agreed on long-term purchases with Canada's Tourmaline a year ago.